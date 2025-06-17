‘Dune Messiah’ Adds Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke as Paul Atreides’ Children

Warner Bros./Legendary’s upcoming “Dune Messiah” has made two additions to its cast, as Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke are set to play Paul Atreides and Chani’s twin children, Leto II and Ghanima.

It will be Momoa’s feature acting debut as he is expected to star alongside his father, Jason Momoa. The elder Momoa starred in the first “Dune” as the warrior Duncan Idaho and has said in interviews that he will return in “Messiah” as a ghola — an artificial clone — of Duncan. Brooke is a relative newcomer as well, having made her debut in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series “Silo.”

“Dune Messiah” is the second of Frank Herbert’s six “Dune” novels and completes the story of Paul Atreides, whose quest to avenge the death of his father leads to him becoming an emperor that wages a jihad on the galaxy with armies of Fremen, the people of the highly sought-after desert planet of Arrakis.

Combined, Denis Villeneuve’s two-film adaptation of “Dune” has grossed $1.12 billion at the global box office. The third and expected final film of his saga is currently scheduled for a release in December 2026, though that date is expected to change due to Disney’s move of Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday” into that holiday season.

