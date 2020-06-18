‘Dune’ to Return to Budapest for Additional Filming in August

Oscar Isaac revealed the news on a livestream discussion with Paul Schrader about the new film “The Card Counter”

| June 18, 2020 @ 9:48 AM Last Updated: June 18, 2020 @ 10:06 AM

Warner Bros.

The Legendary and Warner Bros. sci-fi epic “Dune” will return to Budapest, Hungary for additional shooting this August.

Star Oscar Isaac revealed the news in a panel discussion with Paul Schrader in a Deadline livestream panel discussion talking about the new film “The Card Counter” from director Paul Schrader. The sequences are additional material, which is common for big budget, sci-fi epics but does not necessarily indicate additional problems for the film from Denis Villeneuve.

“I saw some things cut together and it just looks amazing. Denis [Villeneuve] is a real artist and it will be exciting to see it come together,” Isaac said on the panel discussion. “It’s kind of wild that we’re doing some additional shooting a few months before it’s supposed to come out, but that happened with ‘Star Wars’ as well.”

“Dune” is dated for a release on December 18, 2020, and filming had completed in July of last year. The film had previously shot in Budapest as well as in Jordan and Norway.

Villeneuve directs the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic that also stars Timotheé Chalamet in the lead role, with Isaac playing Duke Leto Atreides. The film co-stars Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard and Charlotte Rampling.

Isaac appeared in a panel discussion with Paul Schrader to discuss the new film he stars in, “The Card Counter,” which was also shut down due to COVID-19 just five days before production was expected to be completed. One of the extras in a crowd scene on the film contracted the virus and production was forced to shutter.

Isaac said that he will most likely gravitate toward more independent films after being in a “blue screen desert” for the last few big-budget franchise films he’s appeared in, including the new “Star Wars” trilogy and “Dune.”

“I enjoyed the challenge of those films and working with a very large group of incredible artists and actors, prop makers and set designers, it’s really fun, but it’s not really what I set out to do,” Isaac said. “What I set out to do is make handmade movies and work with people who inspire me.”

Isaac said Schrader’s films have shaped his identity as an actor, and working on “The Card Counter” was a “personal turning point” for him in terms of his career choices. And he added that the chances of him reviving his Poe Dameron character for another “Star Wars” film are “probably” slim, unless “I need another house or something.”

