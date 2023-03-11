Prime Video subscribers will have a chance to see “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” in theaters nearly two weeks before its worldwide release.

Paramount and Amazon are partnering for the first time on the exclusive event, set to take place on March 19 at 2 p.m. local time. Over 1,200 theaters across the country will participate. As of today, Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets each via Atom Tickets.

The event also marks Prime’s first early-access screening partnership since before the pandemic. Previous sneak-peek programs include Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” and Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.”

“We know that Prime members love watching spirited, adventurous stories as much as we love bringing them to audiences,” Chris Aronson, Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution, said in a press statement. “We know that we can’t wait to give Prime members an early look at this epic quest.”

Set in the world of the popular fantasy role-playing game, “Dungeons & Dragons” follows a group of unlikely adventurers, who go on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic. The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman and Daisy Head. It was directed, written and executive produced by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (“Game Night”). Michael Gilio co-wrote the screenplay from a story by himself and Chris McKay.

“Dungeons & Dragons” premiered Saturday at SXSW, where it received an enthusiastic response. Lex Briscuso called it “a tried and true fantasy-action odyssey that is as approachable to folks who know next to nothing about the game as it is gratifying for fans” and praised the cast’s “impeccable chemistry” in TheWrap’s review.

“Dungeons & Dragons” premieres worldwide on March 31.