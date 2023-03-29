dungeons-and-dragons-honor-among-thieves-chris-pine-michelle-rodriguez

Paramount Pictures

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Faces a Perilous Quest to Box Office Success

by | March 29, 2023 @ 11:41 AM

Paramount’s fantasy adventure has great reviews, but now it must sell itself to casual audiences who have never rolled for initiative

Paramount/eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” has received rave reviews since its SXSW premiere and has all the makings of a crowd-pleasing spring hit. But with a $150 million reported production budget, success is not a guarantee.

At the start of the week, box office trackers were projecting an opening weekend in the low $30 million range, nowhere near enough for this blockbuster to turn a profit. Since then, reviews from critics have come in praising the film as a fun adventure: very accessible to audiences who have never played “Dungeons & Dragons” while rewarding fans of the tabletop game with plenty of nods to the mythology of the Forgotten Realms.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

