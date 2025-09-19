Dutch Comedy Show Hilariously Roasts ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Suspension With Disney MAGA Makeover | Video

The Dutch weekly news satire program “Zondag met Lubach” — or “Sunday With Lubach” — took no prisoners on Thursday, offering a scathing response to Disney’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel this week.

“Trump has broken the will of these companies,” host Arjen Lubach began, detailing how the president and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr allegedly pressured Disney into suspending Kimmel this week. “Everything has to be exactly how Trump likes it. Everything has to be MAGA now.”

“When you look at Disney’s new plans, you can sort of see the results,” Lubach added, teeing up a preview of some MAGA remixes of Disney classics. The “Daily Show”-esque gag begins with a new Trump Tower being erected right behind Disney’s iconic castle, before cutting abruptly to Timon, Simba and Pumbaa from “The Lion King” wearing MAGA hats and singing “Hakuna MAGA-ta” instead of “Hakuna Matata.”

The MAGA-fied Disney highlight reel also included a clip of Belle’s father in “Beauty and the Beast” telling her that she’s so beautiful he would date her if she wasn’t his daughter. Aladdin and Jasmine from “Aladdin,” meanwhile, get pulled out of the sky and loaded into a van by ICE before they even get the chance to sing “A Whole New World” together.

In perhaps the segment’s most surprising dig at both Disney and Trump, “Sunday with Lubach” also remixed the “Encanto” hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” into “We Don’t Talk About Jeffrey [Epstein].”

“Not every voice needs to be heard,” the satirical promo proclaims. Immediately afterward, Bambi’s mom gets shot for saying that “trans women are women” and “Frozen” heroine Anna is shown using the existence of living snowman Olaf as proof that climate change isn’t real. The video also teases upcoming, MAGA-friendly Disney titles like “JD Vance Live!” instead of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Snow White Lives Matter.”

The segment was met with cheers from the in-studio audience, and for good reason. In a week that has seen multiple prominent American entertainers, talk show hosts and comedians respond to Kimmel’s suspension with condemnation and outrage, this overseas offering has somehow emerged as one of the most scathing responses to the news to date.