Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed after being hit by a dump truck Saturday morning in Florida, Miami Herald reports. He was 24.

Hawkins’ agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN that Haskins was in Boca Raton, Florida, training with other Steelers.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

He continued: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a dump truck at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET Saturday on I-595 Westbound between Interstate 95 north and south.

The FHP is currently investigating the incident.

Haskins, who has played in the NFL for three seasons, really showed his talent on the field as a quarterback at Ohio State University, where he was one of only seven quarterbacks in NCAA history to throw 50 touchdowns in a single season. Although he was selected by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2019, he was released after two seasons and picked up by the Steelers in 2021.

In his short career with the NFL, Haskins completed 60.1% of his passes for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.