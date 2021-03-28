Dwayne Johnson Announces New Release Date for ‘Black Adam’ in July 2022

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced a new release date for his upcoming DC blockbuster “Black Adam,” which is now set for release on July 29, 2022.

The announcement was aired on TBS shortly before the NCAA men’s basketball tournament matchup between Alabama and UCLA and coincided with the release date posting on all screens in Times Square, as shown in an Instagram video by Johnson’s producing partner, Hiram Garcia.

“Black Adam” tells the tale of one of the predecessors of the DC superhero Shazam, who has appeared in comics as both Shazam’s archenemy and an antihero trying to redeem himself after wrecking devastation across the universe for thousands of years. Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi and Aldis Hodge will also appear in the film, which Johnson promises in a teaser will change “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe.”

The release date change for “Black Adam,” which was previously set for release this December, means that the film will not be released on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters. Warner Bros. rolled out the day-and-date strategy for its entire 2021 slate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this past week signed an agreement with Regal Cinemas guaranteeing 45 days of theatrical exclusivity for all the studio’s films.