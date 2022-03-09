DC fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see two upcoming projects from Dwayne Johnson. The actor and producer announced on Wednesday that his highly anticipated DC live-action debut “Black Adam” has been pushed from July to October 21, 2022. The animated DC film “DC’s League of Super-Pets,” meanwhile, will now release on July 29, 2022 instead of May 20.

Johnson announced the news on his Instagram but gave no details as to why the films were being pushed back. On that October date, “Black Adam” will open opposite the George Clooney-Julia Roberts rom-com “Ticket to Paradise.”

“League of Super-Pets” currently has the July 29 weekend to itself, but arrives one week after Jordan Peele’s “Nope.”

Warner Bros. currently has another DC movie, “The Flash,” scheduled to open on Nov. 4 but it’s unclear if the studio intends to push that back as a result of the “Black Adam” shift. “The Batman” is currently in theaters after a March 4 release and has already earned $300 million at the worldwide box office.

Johnson produces and stars in “Black Adam,” which is his live-action entry into the DC universe and reunites him with “Jungle Cruise” director Jaume Collet-Serra. He co-stars with Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan.

“DC’s League of Super-Pets,” on the other hand, is an animated DC movie from Warner Bros. in which Johnson voices Krypto the Superdog, Superman’s dog. The ensemble cast includes Kevin Hart as Batman’s dog Ace the Bat-Hound, Keanu Reeves as Batman and John Krasinski as Superman.

Johnson produces both films through his Seven Bucks Productions banner.