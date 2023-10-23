The Grévin Museum in Paris, France, recently unveiled its wax figure of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, only to be met with vocal criticisms from fans who slammed its lightened skin tone. Johnson himself seems to be getting a kick out of the jokes, but has promised to reach out to the museum to correct some things.

In one video posted online, a fan named James Jefferson Jr. zeroed in on how light the skin tone of the wax figure is, reminding people that Johnson is Samoan.

“They done turned The Rock into Albino Rock or something like that,” he says. “It look like The Rock ain’t never see the sun a day in his life in the damn picture.”

Jefferson also compared the figure to David Beckham, a member of the Royal Family, or an employee of H&R Block, the tax preparation company.

“Is this how y’all felt when y’all lost ‘The Little Mermaid?’ I understand,” Jefferson added. “Let’s do Uno reverse. Y’all get ‘The Little Mermaid’ back, the mystical creature, and we get The Rock back.”

Reposting the video to his own Instagram account, Johnson first applauded the humor of it, joking that he had a feeling it was coming. He noted that he “legit belly laughed” at the “Little Mermaid” joke, before promising that he plans to get his team involved.

“For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color,” Johnson wrote.

That said, he didn’t seem to be too upset about the situation, and promised that “next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself.”

You can watch the video, and see Johnson’s full response above.