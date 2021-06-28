Dwayne Johnson to Star in ‘Red One’ for Amazon, Chris Morgan to Write Script

Dwayne Johnson will star in Amazon Studios’ “Red One,” which “Fast and Furious” screenwriter Chris Morgan will write, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Johnson and Morgan recently collaborated on “Hobbs & Shaw.” “Red One” is based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, Seven Bucks’ president of production, and the film went to Amazon following a highly competitive bidding war. The mystery holiday film is described as “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.”

Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will produce on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions. Morgan will also produce. In all, Morgan has written seven installments in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, beginning with the third film, “Tokyo Drift.”

“Seven Bucks Productions is a leader in creating unique and compelling entertainment for the entire family, and we know ‘Red One’ will continue that tradition,” Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said. “Hiram’s concept and the world he’s envisioned are uniquely original and we are so excited to team with Seven Bucks Productions and Chris Morgan to help bring it to life. ‘Red One’ is just the first step in what we know will be a successful, collaborative venture.”

“Hold my Mana, because this is exciting,” Johnson said in a statement. “Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion. I’ve been very impressed with Jen Salke and her team’s vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique ‘Red one’ holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy.”

Seven Bucks’ upcoming films include “Jungle Cruise,” “Red Notice,” “Black Adam” and “League of Super-Pets.” The company’s previous credits include “Jumanji,” “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “Hobbs & Shaw,” “The Titan Games,” “Ballers” and “Young Rock.”

Dany Garcia added: “This partnership, a long time in the making, is exactly the way we envisioned teaming up with Jennifer and Amazon. A studio with such depth and synergy fits so seamlessly with the types of authentic, inclusive and dynamic stories we are committed to telling within our Seven Bucks’ slate. This incredible story from Hiram is special to all of us and bringing it home to Amazon, where we share tremendous vision and forward-thinking, is perfect alignment across the board.”

“’Red One’ is incredibly special to me and a story I’ve wanted to tell for years,” Hiram Garcia added. “An epic, edge-of-your-seat, action adventure that takes beloved holiday mythology and turns it on its head. I’m thrilled to have our Seven Bucks team join forces with Amazon to bring this fun Holiday tale to life for a global audience.”

Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Seven Bucks are represented by WME.