Dwayne Johnson and Issa Rae are teaming up for a half-hour series about backyard wrestling at HBO, the network announced Monday.

Titled “TRE CNT” (a.k.a. “TRE COUNT”), the project is described as a series about “working-class family, neighbors, and friends in Houston’s Third Ward (The Tre) who come together — pooling their talents, resources, savvy, and dreams — to build a unique hip-hop centric backyard-wrestling empire from nothing.”

The show centers on 20-something Cassius Jones, a dock worker and struggling pro-wrestler, who uses inherited life insurance money for start-up cash and the deed to a shotgun house from his grandfather to build his American dream.

Also Read: 'Westworld' Star Ed Harris on Whether William Will Really Be 'The Good Guy' Now

Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will serve as executive producers on the project via their Seven Bucks Productions banner alongside Rae and Montrel McKay of Issa Rae Productions. “Here and Now” writer Mohamad el Masri is writer, creator and executive producer. Judah Miller will serve as showrunner.

Dave Becky, Tom Lassally and Jonathan Berry of 3 Arts Entertainment also executive produce.

Seven Bucks and Issa Rae Productions both have a preexisting relationship with HBO, via “Ballers” and “Insecure,” respectively. “Insecure” recently began airing its fourth season on the channel, while “Ballers” completed its fifth and final outing last fall.

El Masri is next set to serve as supervising producer on Brie Larson’s upcoming CIA thriller series for Apple TV+.

Variety first reported the news.