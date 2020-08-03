Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’ to Resume Production Mid-September

Netflix action-comedy also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

| August 3, 2020 @ 8:38 AM
Dwayne Johnson

Getty

The Rock is getting back to work. Dwayne Johnson’s “Red Notice,” an action and comedy film set at Netflix and co-starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, will resume production likely in mid-September, The Rock announced Sunday evening.

Johnson said that he and the “Red Notice” crew will be part of a “quarantined bubble” and that he’s even been in touch with the NBA for guidance on how they’ve approached the league’s restart in a similar bubble situation.

“Like so many of us here in the U.S. and around the world – getting back can be a tough decision that work requires real consideration and strategic planning around best health practices and safety measures,” Johnson said on Instagram. “I’m confident in our safety strategy and execution, but we’ll also be fluid and amenable to best practice changes on the fly.”

Also Read: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Buys the XFL for $15 Million

Johnson did not provide any specific details for how shooting will resume but did say that it was a “tough” decision after remaining quarantined with his family and his high-risk mother.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment on where production will take place or how long production is scheduled, or if there have been any changes to the cast or crew.

“Red Notice” centers around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world, and it’s directed and written by “Skyscraper” director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

It will be produced by Beau Flynn through his FlynnPictureCo. with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Production banner, along with Thurber. Scott Sheldon will executive produce.

Check out The Rock’s Instagram post below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDZ1itRldAR/?igshid=pyc98vthi242

Does Johnson’s role in “Jumanji: The Next Level” power up his acting career?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the last great movie stars. Whether he's kicking butt, tickling funny bones or (frequently) both, The Rock has the uncanny ability to make almost every movie better just by showing up.

(Note: These films are ranked based on quality and Dwayne Johnson-ness. Minor roles mostly rank low, and cameos are only included if they're noteworthy.)

