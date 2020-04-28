Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Titan Games’ to Return for Season 2 in May

Fitness competition was filmed in February prior to the coronavirus shutdown

| April 28, 2020 @ 3:45 PM Last Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 4:47 PM
The Titan Games - Season 1

NBC

Season 2 of the Dwayne Johnson-hosted fitness competition “The Titan Games” will premiere on May 25, NBC announced Tuesday.

The show will return with a two-hour episode before moving back to its regular 8 p.m. timeslot the following week.

The new season, which completed filming earlier this year before the coronavirus outbreak forced production in the U.S. to come to a halt, comes at a time when networks and audiences are in search of new content. Sports are on hold for the foreseeable future, including NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed until next year.

Also Read: NBC Renews Dwayne Johnson's 'The Titan Games' for Season 2

Inspired by the former pro wrestler’s intensive workout regimen, “The Titan Games” is designed as a test of physical strength as well as “mental and emotional fortitude.” Featuring everyday Americans, as well as professional athletes competing for charity, the show awards a $100,000 prize to the winner. The first season premiered last January and scored a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 with 6.0 million total viewers overall according to Nielsen’s live-plus-seven numbers.

“The Titan Games” is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Seven Bucks Productions. Dwayne Johnson, Arthur Smith, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, David Friedman, and Anthony Storm will serve as executive producers for the series.

