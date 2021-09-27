‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke to Miss Next 2 Episodes After Positive COVID-19 Test (Video)

Cheryl Burke will be skipping the next two episodes of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” after receiving a positive result on a COVID-19 test Sunday.

“Have some difficult news to share…” the “DWTS” pro, who is partnered with Peloton star Cody Rigsby this season, captioned a video posted to Instagram on Monday.

Burke’s video starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday on her way to get a COVID test. “I feel really sad, because I don’t want to let Cody down, and our freakin’ salsa was so good.”

A source close to production told TheWrap that while Burke will be quarantining for the full 10 days per CDC guidelines and will not be entering the ballroom at that time physically, we may see her pop up virtually.

A new two-hour live episode of “DWTS” Season 30 — which is the second week of the new season — airs tonight, Monday, and will include the first eliminations of the season. When viewers tune in, they will find out how the show will be handling Burke’s absence and how it will affect her celebrity partner, Rigsby. The two were set to be dancing the salsa to “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello during tonight’s show.

“Dancing With the Stars” Season 30 premiered last week with this new lineup of celebs: country singer Jimmie Allen, TV actor Brian Austin Green, Spice Girl Melanie C, reality star Christine Chiu, TV and film actress Melora Hardin, influencer Olivia Jade, Matt James (“The Bachelor”), talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots, actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”), Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, WWE superstar The Miz, “Real Housewife” star Kenya Moore, celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby, NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert and pop star and dancer JoJo Siwa.

During last week’s 30th season debut, Rigsby and Burke danced the tango to “Physical” by Dua Lipa.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Watch Burke share the news of her positive COVID-19 test in the video below.