A dance tribute to the late Len Goodman left his fellow judges in tears on Tuesday night’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

After a heartfelt clips package remembering the beloved but often critical scorer, pro dancers took the floor in black tuxes and flowing white ball gowns for a Waltz set to Henry Mancini’s “Moon River.” The Oscar-winning song was a favorite of Goodman’s.

The number was choreographed by Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson and performed by past pro dancers Kym Herjavec, Anna Trebunskaya, Karina Smirnoff, Edyta Sliwinska, Tony Dovolani, Louis van Amstel, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Mark Ballas.

At the end of the routine, a spotlight shined on the seat left empty by Goodman’s death as the dancers held out a hand in a graceful homage. Inaba consoled Tonioli, who was overcome with emotion. Hough also teared up in the clip as he remembered Goodman.

In April, Goodman died in hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, surrounded by his family. He was 78.

Goodman, who had been a professional ballroom dancer, served as a judge on the ABC reality competition for 17 years. He announced he was stepping down in 2022.

He said at the time, “I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I could not thank you enough, my ‘Dancing With The Stars’ family, it’s been such a wonderful experience for me.”

It was an emotional evening overall as the remaining 10 couples performed routines about love, heartbreak and mental health for the “Most Memorable Year” theme.

Mira Sorvino performed with daughter Mattea to recreate her memorable three-person dance from “Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion,” Alyson Hannigan‘s husband Alexis Denisof was teared up when she dedicated the Ed Sheeran song “Perfect” to him while social media influencer Lele Pons was thrilled to be reunited with her husband Guaynaa, whom she hadn’t seen in two months.