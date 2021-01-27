Dylan McDermott has joined the cast of NBC’s upcoming “Law & Order” series “Organized Crime,” the network announced Wednesday.

Character details are being kept under wraps, but the “American Horror Story” alum joins Christopher Meloni in the “Law & Order: SVU” spinoff.

The series will see Meloni’s character of Elliot Stabler returning to the NYPD as the head of an organized crime unit after a “devastating personal loss.” Per NBC, “Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.”

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” was ordered straight-to-series last spring and was originally set to debut on the network alongside the rest of its fall programming. However, the show was delayed after losing showrunner Matt Olmstead. “The L Word” co-creator Ilene Chaiken was tapped to replace Olmstead last month.

Dick Wolf is creator and executive producer on “Organized Crime,” with Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski executive producing.