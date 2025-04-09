Dylan O’Brien Sundance Comedy ‘Twinless’ in Talks for Acquisition at Roadside, Lionsgate and Sony

Dylan O’Brien’s Sundance comedy “Twinless” is in final talks for acquisition from Roadside, Lionsgate and Sony, TheWrap has learned.

The dark comedy, centered on two young men who form an unlikely bond in a twin bereavement support group, won the audience award at the most recent Sundance Film Festival.

In his review, TheWrap’s Chase Hutchinson wrote, “There is no way to completely discuss ‘Twinless,’ the latest film from writer/director/actor James Sweeney, without robbing its biggest turns of their impact. The initial premise, about two guys that meet in a twin bereavement support group and then start to grow closer, is merely a small fraction of what this film has in store as it upends expectations and runs with them as far as it can. It’s a juggling act of tones that manages to be funny, chaotic, dark and even unexpectedly poignant.”

The film is being eyed to be released theatrically later this summer domestically by Roadside Attractions, while Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions will distribute internationally.

Previously, O’Brien revealed the careful preparation behind his dual performance in the movie, where strategic production scheduling helped him create distinct identities for twin characters Rocky and Roman.

“We actually constructed our shoot schedule around separating Rocky and Rome,” director James Sweeney told senior writer Drew Taylor at TheWrap’s Sundance Studio presented by World of Hyatt. O’Brien noted this was a priority discussed “years before we shot the movie,” as he “really want them to have some type of physical difference in some type of way.”

