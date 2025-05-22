Here’s When New Episodes of Amazon’s Dale Earnhardt Docuseries Drop

A new docuseries chronicling the life and career of famous NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt has finally dropped.

The four-part series is executive produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer and includes creative input from son and fellow NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. “Earnhardt” will drop episodes in batches on Prime Video over a couple weeks and include archival footage and interviews with the racer’s friends and family.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the first season of Prime Video’s “Earnhardt.”

When does “Earnhardt” Season 1 come out?

“Earnhardt” Season 1 premieres on Thursday, May 22.

How can I watch “Earnhardt” Season 1?

“Earnhardt” Season 1 will be available to watch on Prime Video beginning on Thursday, May 22.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The four episode season of the docuseries will drop in two chunks in back-to-back weeks. Here’s the full rundown on the “Earnhardt” release schedule:

Episode 1 – May 22

Episode 2 – May 22

Episode 3 – May 29

Episode 4 – May 29

What is “Earnhardt” about?

The docuseries takes a look at the life and untimely death of the seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt. Here is the official synopsis:

“Earnhardt is a four-part documentary series that explores the legendary racing career and complex family dynamics of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. With rare archival footage, thrilling races, and emotionally revealing interviews from his children, rivals, and closest friends, Earnhardt is the definitive story of an American icon, both on and off the track.”

Watch the trailer: