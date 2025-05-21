Martin Scorsese Docuseries From Rebecca Miller Set at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is continuing its relationship with Martin Scorsese. The streamer is moving forward with a five-part docuseries about the iconic filmmaker, which will be titled “Mr. Scorsese.”

The project comes from director Rebecca Miller, who is known for her work on “Personal Velocity: Three Portraits” and “She Came To Me.” Miller is also married to one of Scorsese’s favorite actors, Daniel Day-Lewis.

“I am so grateful to have been given the artistic freedom and access to create a cinematic portrait of one of our greatest living artists, Martin Scorsese,” Miller said in a statement to press. “His work and life are so vast and so compelling that the piece evolved from one to five parts over a five year period; crafting this documentary alongside my longtime collaborators has been one of the defining experiences of my life as a filmmaker.”

Miller and Damon Cardasis at Round Films will executive produce the series alongside Cindy Tolan, Miller’s longtime creative collaborator. Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly and Julie Yorn also executive produce with Ron Burkle serving as producer and Robert Fernandez and Patrick Walmsley serving as co-executive producers. The series is presented by Expanded Media and Round Films in association with LBI Entertainment and Moxie Pictures.

“Mr. Scorsese” promises to have exclusive, unrestricted access to Scorsese’s private archives. The docuseries will start with the director’s New York University student films and run through present day, exploring the themes that have permeated the iconic filmmaker’s decades of work. It will be anchored by extensive conversations with the filmmaker as well as never-before-seen interviews with his friends, family and collaborators. Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks and Rodrigo Prieto will all appear in the project alongside Scorsese’s children, his wife Helen Morris and the director’s close childhood friends.

This docuseries continues Scorsese’s collaboration with Apple TV+. The company produced “Killers of the Flower Moon” alongside Paramount Pictures, and Scorsese recently appeared in Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s comedy for the streamer, “The Studio.”