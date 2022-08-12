Adamma and Adanne Ebo, known as the Ebo twins, have signed a multiyear overall deal with 20th Television and 20th Television Animation, where they will develop, create and produce live-action and animated series for all platforms.

The filmmaking duo is behind the upcoming comedy-satire film “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, which was sold to Focus Features and Monkeypaw at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The Ebo twins currently have the series “Supashawty Girls, Funkamatic Bangbang” in development with 20th Television Animation for Freeform, and this overall further cements their relationship with Disney Television Studios.

“20th continues to be flexible in an ever-evolving TV landscape, while supporting various creative sensibilities,” the sisters said in a statement. “And as creators with a non-stop running list of ideas, we’re super hype to have studio partners who are just as committed to adding and challenging the television cultural zeitgeist in both animation and live-action.”

The creative duo of the American-Nigerian identical twins have written for the forthcoming Amazon serialized remake of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and HBO Max’s “Batman: Caped Crusader.” They’ve also set up another pilot spec, “Supply, 404” with Gloria Sanchez and MRC. Adamma has directed an episode of FX’s “Atlanta,” in addition to three episodes of Amazon and Donald Glover’s “Hive.” Both are Spelman College graduates; Adamma is a UCLA film school alumna, while Adanne is a Northwestern Law School graduate.

Executive vice president of 20th Television Carolyn Cassidy said, “We are all huge fans of Adamma and Adanne’s work and are thrilled they’ve decided to make 20th their home. Their talent and original storytelling as comedy creators and directors is undeniable and aligns perfectly with our vision to develop and bring innovative and dynamic comedic stories to all of our platform partners. It was a bonus to find out they’re also longtime Disney fans!”

Marci Proietto, animation executive vice president at 20th Television, added, “I bonded instantly with Adamma and Adanne because they are just as obsessed with animation as we are. The Ebo Twins have unique voices and perspectives with countless stories to tell. I am super excited to welcome them to our 20th Animation Family.”

The Ebo twins are repped by UTA, Redefine Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.