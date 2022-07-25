20th Television Names Stephanie Levinson Executive Vice President of Casting

Stephanie Levinson has been tapped as executive vice president of casting at 20th Television, Sharon Klein, executive vice president of casting at Walt Disney Television, announced Monday.

Levinson, who has served as the studio’s casting head since 2019, will spearhead casting efforts on all series and pilots produced by 20th Television in the newly elevated position, as well as manage a team of casting executives and set casting strategy. She’ll report to Klein.

“Stephanie is extremely talented with impeccable taste, strategic thinking and creative insight in the ever evolving world of casting,” Klein said in a statement. “Her relationships in both the acting and agent communities are unrivaled, and she is beloved by our showrunners and executives who rely on her enormously, as do I. It’s been exciting watching her well-deserved rise at the company and I’m so thrilled she’s continuing her journey at 20th where it all started.”

“I am extremely grateful to Sharon for this opportunity and her continued support and friendship throughout my career. I’d also like to thank Dana Walden and Karey Burke and everyone at 20th for their unwavering support,” Levinson said in a statement of her own. “It’s been a dream getting to work with such incredibly talented and smart showrunners, agents and executives, and I hope to continue my journey at 20th for a very long time.”

Throughout her time at 20th Television, Levinson has served as the lead casting executive on several hit series, most recently Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Dropout” and NBC’s “This Is Us.” She was integral in bringing Selena Gomez in for “Only Murders in the Building,” as well as overseeing Hilary Duff’s involvement in “How I Met Your Father.”

Her other credits as lead casting exec include ABC’s “Modern Family,” FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” ABC’s “Big Sky,” Fox’s “Glee,” “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star,” and CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother.”