With the premiere of “Echo,” the MCU marks a number of firsts, including the series being the first to focus on an indigenous character. That character is Maya Lopez, who fans first met in “Hawkeye” back in 2021.
But, the new series — streaming in its entirety on both Disney+ and Hulu on Jan. 9 — also introduces Maya’s family, as she returns to her hometown in Oklahoma, fresh off killing Kingpin in the finale of “Hawkeye.” Or at least, that’s what she thinks.
And even with that, Vincent D’Onofrio won’t be the only familiar face fans see on their screen.
You can check out the full cast of characters for “Echo” below.
Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) — “Hawkeye” marked the screen debut of Alaqua Cox, so “Echo” will be her second role ever. She stars as Maya Lopez, who Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin took under his wing after her father was killed.
Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) — Vincent D’Onofrio returns once more as Kingpin, after originating the role in Netflix’s “Daredevil” series. Longtime fans will immediately recognize him from many, many movies, including “Men in Black,” but most recently, he starred in “Dumb Money” prior to “Echo.”
Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) — Like we said, Vincent D’Onofrio isn’t the only Marvel vet returning for “Echo.” Charlie Cox also returns as Daredevil, who Maya meets early on in her journey. Outside MCU projects, Cox most recently starred in “Kin” and “Treason.”
Bonnie (Devery Jacobs) — Before Maya Lopez fell in with Kingpin and his gang, she had a family. Within that family was her cousin Bonnie, though they’re more like sisters. Bonnie is played by “Reservation Dogs” star Devery Jacobs.
Henry ‘Black Crow’ Lopez (Chaske Spencer) — Unfortunately, the only reason Maya gets caught up with Kingpin is because her family did first. In addition to her father, her uncle Henry also has ties to Fisk’s operations. Spencer famously starred as Sam Uley in the “Twilight” movie franchise.
Chula (Tantoo Cardinal) — Due to her father’s actions, Maya’s not exactly close with her grandparents, including her grandma Chula, played by Tantoo Cardinal. The actress is a staple in Hollywood, most recently starring in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
Skully (Graham Greene) — In addition to starring alongside Chaske Spencer in the “Twilight” franchise as Henry Clearwater, Graham Greene is best known for his roles in “Wind River,” “Dances With Wolves,” and “The Green Mile.” Here, he plays Maya’s grandfather, who helps her out when she first returns home.
Biscuits (Cody Lightning) — When Maya returns home, she first runs into her cousin, Biscuits. He’s well-meaning, if not a bit bumbling. Prior to “Echo,” he starred in a film called “Hey, Viktor!”
Leave a Reply