With the premiere of “Echo,” the MCU marks a number of firsts, including the series being the first to focus on an indigenous character. That character is Maya Lopez, who fans first met in “Hawkeye” back in 2021.

But, the new series — streaming in its entirety on both Disney+ and Hulu on Jan. 9 — also introduces Maya’s family, as she returns to her hometown in Oklahoma, fresh off killing Kingpin in the finale of “Hawkeye.” Or at least, that’s what she thinks.

And even with that, Vincent D’Onofrio won’t be the only familiar face fans see on their screen.

You can check out the full cast of characters for “Echo” below.