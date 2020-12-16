Bleecker Street has acquired the North American rights to “Together Together,” the film from Nikole Beckwith that stars Ed Helms and Patti Harrison and is set to premiere in competition at Sundance next month.

“Together Together” is Beckwith’s second feature after “Stockholm, Pennsylvania” and stars “The Office” star Ed Helms alongside Patti Harrison, Tig Notaro, Julio Torres, Anna Konkle, Sufe Bradshaw, Rosalind Chao, Nora Dunn and Fred Melamed.

The film will play in the U.S. Dramatic section of the festival, which just announced its lineup on Tuesday. Bleecker Street has yet to set a release date.

“Together Together” is the story of a young loner named Anna who is hired as a surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s. The two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

The film was produced by Tango Entertainment, Stay Gold Features, Wild Idea and Kindred Spirit. Beckwith both wrote and directed the film, and it was produced by Anthony Brandonisio, Daniela Taplin Lundberg and Tim Headington. The executive producers are Lia Buman, Anita Gou, Rebecca Cammarata, Bill Benenson and Beckwith, as well as Kevin Mann, Chris Boyd and Toby Louie for Haven Entertainment and Daniel Crown of Red Crown Productions.

“Nikole Beckwith has created a beautifully touching story of two people, searching for something more, who find themselves through their shared experience,” Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street said in a statement. “Led by Ed and Patti with an incredibly funny supporting cast, Nikole has created a modern family portrait and fresh insight into human connections.”

“I couldn’t be happier to partner with Bleecker Street on the life of this movie,” Beckwith said. “‘Together Together’ has been my heart for a while now and as a long-time admirer of Bleecker’s work and philosophy, it’s exciting to know I get to pin it to the right sleeve.”

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with UTA and Eugene Pikulin of Bruns, Brennan & Berry on behalf of the filmmakers.

Bleecker Street was active at 2020’s Sundance as well, acquiring the comedy “Save Yourselves!,” “Dream Horse” with Toni Collette and Kitty Green’s “The Assistant.” The distributor also recently released “Wild Mountain Thyme” with Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan and next up has “Supernova” starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci and “The World To Come” with Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby and Casey Affleck.