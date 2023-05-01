Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette will both judge and perform on the next “America Idol” on Sunday, May 7, ABC announced on Monday.

Regular judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be in the U.K. taking part in Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III and will will still be checking in live via Windsor Castle, while fellow judge Luke Bryan holds down the fort in Los Angeles.

Morissette will also mentor the remaining contestants, who will be performing some of her songs live on the show. Meanwhile, the finalists will be teamed up in twos for duets of Sheeran’s hit songs.

Sheeran will also take the stage and give viewers an exclusive performance of his new single.

The British singer/songwriter appeared in a Manhattan court last week after being sued by heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, Marvin Gaye’s co-writer on 1973’s “Let’s Get It On,” for allegedly copying the chord progression for his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud.”

While on the stand in his own defense, Sheeran picked up a guitar and played the chord progression to the song, and sang the opening words: “When your legs don’t work like they used to,” The Guardian reported.

Reps for Sheeran denied reports earlier this year that Sheeran was approached to perform at the coronation and had passed on the opportunity.



“American Idol” airs live on Sunday, May 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.‘