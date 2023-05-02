We've Got Hollywood Covered
Ed Sheeran Whips Out Guitar in Court, Battles Marvin Gaye Rip-Off Rap With Mashup

Sheeran is fighting the same group of heirs and collaborators of Marvin Gaye who collected $5 million for ”Blurred Lines“

| May 2, 2023 @ 5:04 PM
Ed Sheeran

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Musician Ed Sheeran leaves after the first day of his copyright-infringement trial at Manhattan Federal Court on April 25, 2023 in New York City. The four-time Grammy winner stands accused of lifting parts of Marvin Gaye’s legendary R&B song “Let’s Get It On” in his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud.” (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran brought his guitar to a British courtroom this week to make a legal statement, mashing up several popular songs with his hit “Thinking Out Loud,” which stands accused of ripping off the Marvin Gaye classic “Let’s Get It On.”

Testifying for a second day in London, Sheeran on Tuesday played and sang songs by Nina Simone, Bill Withers, Van Morrison and more, shifting easily between them, “Thinking Out Loud” and “Let’s Get It On” to demonstrate how similar chord progressions are commonly shared across decades of hits. Courtroom sketches showed Sheeran seated in the witness box with his guitar strapped across his chest.

The estate of late musician Ed Townsend, who co-wrote the 1973 hit “Let’s Get It On” with Gaye, claimed that Sheeran’s song copied key elements, including the melody, harmony and rhythm. The same group of heirs successfully sued Pharell and Robin Thicke over their hit “Blurred Lines,” eventually collecting more than $5 million for their unanimous jury verdict in 2015.

Sheeran’s defense team also presented testimony from expert musicologists, who analyzed the two songs and found that they were not substantially similar. Sheeran’s irritation with the lawsuit has been palpable, and it emerged again from the witness stand, where he snarled at the idea that someone would “diminish” his song by claiming it was stolen.

“I find it really insulting,” he said, according to CBS News.

