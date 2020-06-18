Edgar Wright to Direct Adaptation of Kidnapping Novel ‘The Chain’ at Universal

“Baby Driver” director Edgar Wright will direct a big-screen adaptation of “The Chain” based on Adrian McKinty’s 2019 novel, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Universal has optioned the film rights for the thriller.

“The Chain” is the story of a mother who gets a call from a stranger that her 11-year-old daughter has been kidnapped, and the only way she can keep her child alive is by kidnapping another child within 24 hours as part of a sinister chain of abductions.

Jane Goldman (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”) will write the script based on McKinty’s book, and Wright will also produce alongside Nira Park for their Complete Fiction banner. Working Title’s Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan will also produce, as will Shane Salerno.

Universal’s executive vice president of production Matt Reilly will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Wright, who’s known for the cult action comedies “Baby Driver,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” and the Cornetto Trilogy of films, took a turn to the thriller and horror genre with his latest film “Last Night in Soho.” Focus Features is releasing that movie but was forced to delay it from a theatrical release this fall on September 25 to now open April 23, 2021. The film is co-written by Wright and “Penny Dreadful” writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith

McKinty is represented by The Story Factory and CAA. Wright is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Nelson Davis LLP. Goldman is represented by Independent Talent Group and Ziffren Brittenham. Salerno is represented by CAA.

