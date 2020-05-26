Edgar Wright has released a first look image from his next film “Last Night in Soho” and revealed that the film’s release date has been pushed to spring 2021.

“Last Night in Soho” starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith will now open on April 23, 2021 after it was originally meant to open on September 25, 2020.

In a tweet, Wright said the film was not yet finished due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Focus Features is releasing “Last Night in Soho” domestically while Universal Pictures International will release abroad.

“Haunted by someone else’s past, but we’ll see you in the future,” Wright said in a tweet. “It’s true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I’m excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021.”

Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham also co-star in the film that’s Wright’s first foray into drama and the psychological thriller genre.

Wright and “Penny Dreadful” scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns co-wrote the screenplay for “Last Night in Soho,” which is set in 1960s London and follows a young girl passionate about fashion design who meets a singer and her idol, only to find out that this time is not what it seems.

“Last Night in Soho” is produced by Nira Park, Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Wright. Focus Features and Film4 co-financed the film.

Wright’s last film was 2017’s “Baby Driver” starring Ansel Elgort. The action, heist and comedy film was nominated for three Oscars and made $226.9 million worldwide on a $34 million budget.

Check out the tweet from Wright and the first look image below:

Haunted by someone else’s past, but we’ll see you in the future… It’s true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I'm excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021. @LastNightInSoho @FocusFeatures @universaluk pic.twitter.com/zmPnAZICkb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 26, 2020