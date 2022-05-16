Edie Falco has joined the cast of the Pete Davidson-starring Peacock comedy “Bupkis.”

“The Sopranos” alum will play Pete’s mom in the comedy series which presents a fictionalized version of the “Saturday Night Live” star’s real life.

Falco and Davidson appeared on stage together at NBCUniversal’s Upfronts presentation on Monday to announce the news.

Peacock ordered the show to series in late April.

“Bupkis” will be executive produced by Davidson, Dave Sirus and Judah Miller, the latter two serving as writers. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David for Broadway Video are also attached to executive produce.

The series marks the latest project coming up for Davidson outside of his “SNL” duties. The comedian will also star in A24’s new dark comedy horror film “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” and in “Good Mourning” alongside Machine Gun Kelly.

Falco is represented by ICM and Management 360.