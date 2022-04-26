Would it be too obvious if Pete Davidson were the killer in a slasher movie? That’s the question the “SNL” alum posits in the first trailer for A24’s new darkly comic horror film “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” which premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival earlier this year to positive reviews.

Written by Sarah DeLappe and directed by Halina Reijn, the story follows a rich group of twentysomethings who decide to throw a party during a hurricane at a remote family mansion. But when a party game goes awry, the kids end up dropping dead one by one and struggle to figure out who’s the murderer while ensuring the mansion is “a safe space” for all.

The film takes particular aim at Gen-Z anxieties, with these socially conscious individuals attempting not to overstep all while accusing one another of murder.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” marks the second feature directorial effort from Reijn, and is the screenwriting debut of DeLappe based on a story by Kristen Roupenian.

The trailer also features a new original song by Charlie XCX called “Hot Girl.”

Watch the trailer for “Bodies Bodies Bodies” in the player above and check out the film’s poster below. The film also stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott and Lee Pace.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” opens in theaters on August 5.