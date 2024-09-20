Meet the Editor Who Turned Himself Into an AI News Anchor

The AI version of Elihay Vidal looks a lot like the man in real life. I watched him anchor a news broadcast last week and had to stare intently for a number of seconds to confirm I wasn’t watching a real human.

Vidal’s avatar has a human face, human body, human expressions, and even a shirt with the top two buttons unbuttoned. His “Edge of Tech” show runs regularly on CTech, an Israeli tech news site where he’s editor-in-chief, and the visuals and voice are entirely synthetic. To develop the show, Vidal worked with Caledo, a tech company that builds AI news video for news