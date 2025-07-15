The Egyptian Theater to Host ‘The Little Mermaid’ Screening for LAFCA’s 50th Anniversary Celebration | Exclusive

Netflix and The Egyptian Theatre have announced that Academy Award-nominated directors Ron Clements and John Musker will be in attendance at a screening of their 1989 animated film “The Little Mermaid” on Thursday, July 24 as part of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s 50th anniversary celebration series.

The screening will begin at 7: 30 p.m. and will be preceded by a moderated Q&A with the filmmakers and LAFCA member Carlos Aguilar.

The event will commemorate “The Little Mermaid’s” winning of LAFCA’s first-ever Best Animation award, which was the first time the organization created a specific category to recognize excellence in animated films.

The original “Little Mermaid” film was released in 1989, based on the 1837 Danish fairytale of the same name by Hans Christian Andersen. It was written and directed by Clements and Musker, with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman. The voice cast includes Jodi Benson, Christopher Daniel Barnes, Pat Carroll, Samuel E. Wright, Kenneth Mars and Buddy Hackett.

It made $233 million globally and won two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for “Under the Sea.”

Clements and Musker worked together on several Disney animated features during the 1990s and beyond, including “Aladdin,” “Hercules,” “Treasure Planet,” “The Princess and the Frog” and “Moana.”

To purchase tickets for this screening, click here.