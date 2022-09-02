Eiza González will be joining Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal in the Hulu Original “La Máquina,” a limited series that follows an aging boxer, Esteban, played by Bernal.

González will portray Irasema, an aspiring sports journalist whose approach to boxing is more as “an art form,” per her character description. She’s Esteban’s ex-wife who still deeply cares for him, and mother to their two children. She’s known Esteban and his manager, Andy (Luna), since they were teenagers.

“La Máquina” follows Esteban as he attempts to secure one last shot at a title at Andy’s behest. But to make it to fight night, the duo are forced to navigate a mysterious underworld force.

González most recently wrapped filming “The Three-Body Problem” for Netflix, and Apple TV+’s anthology series “Extrapolations,” with Meryl Streep, Forest Whitaker and Marion Cotillard. González can also be seen starring in Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” for Universal, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Her other film credits include Netflix’s “I Care A Lot,” “Godzilla vs. Kong” and Edgar Wright’s “Baby Driver.” González has also starred on TV in shows like “Lola Erase Una Vez” and Nickelodeon’s “Sueña Conmigo.” She recorded five albums for the two series, all of which went platinum, and recorded two additional albums as a solo artist.

González is repped by CAA; Linden Entertainment; and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Mandelbaum, Morris, Bernstein, Trattner, and Klein.

“La Máquina” is produced by Searchlight Television, as well as Bernal and Luna’s banner La Corriente del Golfo. Marco Ramirez (“Daredevil”) serves as executive producer and showrunner, with Bernal, Luna, Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperín, Adam Fishbach, and Kyzza Terrazas onboard as executive producers. Gabriel Ripstein (“600 Miles,” “An Unknown Enemy”) will direct.