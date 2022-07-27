Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are reteaming to star in and produce the upcoming Spanish-language Hulu limited series “La Máquina,” from Searchlight Television.

“La Máquina,” which got a straight-to-series order, follows an aging boxer (Bernal) whose crafty manager (Luna) secures him one last shot at a title. But to make it to fight night, they must navigate a mysterious underworld force.

The longtime collaborators Bernal and Luna first co-starred together in Alfonso Cuarón’s cult road drama “Y Tu Mamá También” and appeared in later films like “Rudo y Cursi,” and “Casa de mi Padre.” They will produce under their joint La Corriente del Golfo banner. The series will be showrun by playwright and “Daredevil” writer Marco Ramirez. Gabriel Ripstein will direct, with Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperin and Adam Fishbach onboard as producers.

“We are proud to partner again with Searchlight Television on this forthcoming Hulu Original,” said Graig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Gael, Diego and Marco are world class storytellers and we look forward to bringing audiences their story and experiencing alongside them this last shot their characters get together.”

Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum added, “It is a real honor to unite Gael and Diego onscreen again for ‘La Máquina’, their friendship and chemistry is a joy to experience. And we’re delighted to be working with Marco, whose unique voice and vision allows us to explore this world in a wholly original way.”

Bernal, who is a BAFTA film nominee, recently starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” and HBO Max’s “Station Elevent.” His other film credits include Alejandro González Iñárritu’s revered psychological drama “Amores Perros,” “Coco,” and “The Motorcycle Diaries,” among many others. He starred in Amazon Studios’ Emmy-winning “Mozart in the Jungle,” for which he earned a Golden Globe. Next up, Bernal will star in a Disney+ Halloween Special for Marvel, in addition to Amazon’s “Cassandro,” a film about “The Liberace of Lucha Libre.” Bernal is represented by WME and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Luna will soon be seen in the Disney+ Star Wars series “Andor” and will lend his voice to the Warner Bros. animated film “DC League of Super Pets” alongside Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. His credits include “Milk,” “Wander Darkly,” “Narcos: mexico,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “The Book of Life.” He created and directed the Netflix comedy series “Todo Va A Estar Bien,” served as EP and star of his Daytime Emmy-winning docuseries “Pan y Circo” for Prime Video, and voice-acted in Guillermo del Toro’s animated Netflix series “Trollhunters.” Luna is repped by WME and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.

The project marks Searchlight Television’s third with Hulu Originals — the first being the critically lauded and Emmy nominated limited series “The Dropout.” The studio is also producing the upcoming Hulu Original variety series “History of the World, Part II,” the follow-up to the classic Mel Brooks comedy film in partnership with 20th Television.