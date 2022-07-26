HBO Limited Series ‘My Dentist’s Murder Trial’ Taps Pedro Pascal and David Harbour to Star

Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) and David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) will star in HBO’s upcoming limited series “My Dentist’s Murder Trial.”

The series, which is currently in development, is based on the true story of Dr. Gilberto Nunez’s indictment in the death of his friend Thomas Kolman. The case was the subject of a James Lasdun-penned New Yorker article titled “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and a Lethal Sedation.”

Harbour most recently appeared in Season 4 of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Marvel’s “Black Widow.” Pascal appeared as his “Mandalorian” character, Din Djarin, in Disney+’s “The Book of Boba Fett” earlier this year and will headline HBO’s upcoming adaptation of the popular video game “The Last of Us.”

In 2015, Nunez was indicted on charges of second-degree murder in relation to the 2011 death of Kolman, who was found dead in his car in a local parking lot. His cause of death was ruled as poisoning.

Steve Conrad will direct the pilot and serve as writer and executive producer. Pascal and Harbour will both serve as executive producers alongside Bruce Terris, Todd Black (for Escape Artists), Jason Blumenthal (for Escape Artists), Steve Tisch (for Escape Artists), Molly Allen and James Lasdun. The series hails from MGM Television and Taylor Latham (for Escape Artists).