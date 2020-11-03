It’s here. After an election cycle that has felt like an eternity — and that was even before the pandemic — Election Day 2020 is here. And Hollywood’s celebrities are giving their last pieces of advice on voting day.

You may have already heard from actors, musicians, athletes and politicians for the better part of the month telling you to vote and how, and nearly 100 million of you took that advice seriously and already voted.

So while some celebrities shared their last minute resources for people voting in person on November 3, others shared photos of themselves voting or just their advice on how to stay sane no matter what happens today (or maybe weeks from now).

“Vote darlings! Don’t be bleak,” Mariah Carey said in a brief video.

“Stay hydrated. Breathe. Take our country back from psychopaths,” Jessica Chastain tweeted.

Director Ava DuVernay let Martin Luther King Jr. speak for her as to the importance of voting, sharing a scene from her film “Selma” in which Dr. King declares “Give us the vote!”

Seth Meyers even brought out Tracy Chapman for a rare performance of “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution” to rally people at the polls.

There’s no shortage of inspiring messages and resources out there, but take a look at a few below, and above all, make sure you VOTE!

Get out there and #VOTE people. Absolutely nothing could be more important or urgent today! As long as you are in line by closing, you have the right to vote. If you experience problems/see something off, call 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) pic.twitter.com/inQ5iq6UwD — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) November 3, 2020

Stay hydrated. Breathe. Take our country back from psychopaths. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 3, 2020

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but they should give the day off to people who want to vote. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 3, 2020

I know people sometimes confuse me for Harrison Ford…we look a lot alike. In all seriousness, what we have in common is that we agree: when it comes to protecting our environment we need to have a partner in the White House. And the only candidate for that job is @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/Iy9wlzMdaW — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 1, 2020

How about a big THANK YOU to all the folks who waited in long lines to vote and even out up w possible suppression — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) November 3, 2020

48 hours everybody! Please share this with anyone in your life who is in college or around college age. It’s the best way I can think to describe why voting is so important. For the best voter resources go to https://t.co/0TIJc3ByZP. Let’s make sure everyone participates! #vote pic.twitter.com/D53B3gyJg6 — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) November 1, 2020

Pennsylvania native Bradley Cooper has an urgent message for voters in his home state: ‘Make sure to deliver your ballot in person before 8 pm on Nov 3’ pic.twitter.com/2BKy7AyL3O — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 30, 2020

Our democracy is founded on the right to vote and the belief that every vote counts. @LeslieOdomJr has this critical message: Election results are worth waiting for: https://t.co/LUbX7bm7ab #WaitForIthttps://t.co/cn7kfGBdns — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) November 3, 2020

Before you show up to the polls, know your rights. @WhenWeAllVote and @866OURVOTE are here to help. pic.twitter.com/FE0xnrDXte — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 3, 2020

Democracy is beautiful — Jay Duplass (@jayduplass) November 3, 2020

This is it, get out the vote! Make calls to Florida now and seal this deal!https://t.co/LIUE1GJvXW — Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) November 3, 2020

Hey America. You crazy experiment. You group of huddled masses yearning to be free. The beauty of all the fighting and ideas and words and struggle is to get us to this moment. Remember why America started. Vote for something. Vote for someone. Just make sure you VOTE! pic.twitter.com/i8Ahp3fgnK — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 3, 2020

Text VOTE to 56005 to find your polling place NOW. Make sure to bring your #VotingSquad to the polls with you! https://t.co/iXf9nXXdYb pic.twitter.com/L4ZojACvAm — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) November 3, 2020

You can report a line at the polls and like magic, pizza will be delivered to the wonderful humans waiting in line to vote! Link below to report a line or donate.https://t.co/dbBF2blE6d — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) November 3, 2020

Today is the day. Please vote. Bring food, wear masks, & stay in line until you get to vote. If you’re in line before polls close, they have to let you vote. If you run into any issues or need info, call 866-our-vote. If you can’t get through text HELPLINE to 48298. Thank you. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 3, 2020

I cast my vote for you @joebiden. I hope and pray that you win this election and can save this country from the collapse we otherwise face. Here's to a new day. #GOVOTE NOW! https://t.co/zVoZL04sXP — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) November 3, 2020

After election day, we cannot rest. We must be ready to #ProtectTheResults and make sure every vote is counted. If Donald Trump takes action to impede the count, declares an early victory or refuses to concede, we will mobilize. Join us: https://t.co/1oN6tPeLeY #CountEveryVote — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 3, 2020