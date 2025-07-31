Eli Roth’s ‘Hostel’ TV Series Lands at Peacock for Development

Eli Roth’s “Hostel” TV series has landed at Peacock for development, TheWrap has learned.

The NBCUniversal-owned streamer will develop the TV adaptation of the horror franchise with Paul Giamatti attached to star. The project hails from Roth, who directed and wrote the first two “Hostel” movies, as well as “Hostel” producers Chris Briggs and Mike Fleiss.

Produced by “Severance” producer Fifth Season, the “Hostel” TV series is billed as a modern “reinvention” of the horror franchise, which kicked off with the 2006 movie. The original film centered on a group of American tourists whose trip to Slovakia turns upside down when they are taken individually by an organization that allows people to torture and kill others.

The news comes over a year after the project was reported to be in the works from Roth, Briggs, Fleiss and Fifth Season, with Roth intended to direct the TV show and write the script.

The 2006 film starred Jay Hernandez, Derek Richardson, Eythor Gudjonsson, Barbara Nedeljakova, Jana Kaderabkova, Jan Vlasák and Rick Hoffman, among others. “Hostel” was followed up with sequels “Hostel Part II” and “Hostel Part III” in 2007 and 2011, respectively.

The “Hostel” series adaptation expands Peacock’s slate of horror TV shows, which currently includes “Teacup,” which sees a mysterious and deadly threat take over a farm in rural Georgia. The streamer also debuted horror thriller series “Hysteria!” in October 2024, but it was canceled after one season in February.

The streamer is also working on “Crystal Lake,” an A24 prequel series for the “Friday the 13th” franchise.