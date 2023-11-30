Eli Roth Cooks Up ‘Thanksgiving’ Sequel for 2025 Release

Eli Roth announced on his Instagram page on Thursday that he is working on a sequel to his holiday slasher film “Thanksgiving,” which will be released by Sony/TriStar in 2025.

The exact release date has not been set, though it will almost assuredly hit theaters in November given its theme.

“We’re coming back for seconds!” Roth declared in his video announcement. “[Co-writer] Jeff Rendell and I are getting started on it. We’re going to take a year off so we can write a really, really great script. We want to outdo ourselves, make it better than the first one.”

“Thanksgiving” traces its roots to a mock trailer that Roth and Rendell created for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s 2007 double feature “Grindhouse.” The microbudget horror film, which has grossed $30 million through two weeks at the box office, follows a serial killer called John Carver who slays his way through Thanksgiving in the town where the holiday holds its roots, Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, and Nell Verlaque starred in the film, with Roth, Rendell, and Roger Birnbaum producing.