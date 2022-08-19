Elijah Wood is joining “Yellowjackets” Season 2 in a season-long guest art, Showtime announced on Friday.

The “Lord of the Rings” star will play Walter, a dedicated citizen detective who “will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won’t see coming,” per a description from the network.

The series co-creators and co-showrunners, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, recently confirmed to TheWrap that — in the contemporary storyline— Misty’s true crime skills will be put to use trying to find Natalie (Juliette Lewis), who was abducted by persons unknown in the Season 1 finale.

Lauren Ambrose of “Six Feet Under,” and Simone Kessell of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” were recently announced for series regular roles in Season 2, as adult Van and adult Lottie, respectively. Liv Hewson and Courtney Eaton, who play the teen versions of Van and Lottie, have also been upped to series regulars.

Wood’s recent films include “No Man of God” and “Come to Daddy,” as well as “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore,” opposite Emmy-nominated “Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey.

His TV work includes the comedy FX series “Wilfred” and BBC’s “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency,” while his many films include the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Everything is Illuminated,” “Sin City,” “The Faculty,” “The Ice Storm,” “Grand Piano,” “Maniac,” “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” “Oxford Murders” and “Green Street Hooligans.”

“Yellowjackets” is nominated for seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress for Melanie Lynskey and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci, as well as two writing Emmys and nominations for Directing and Casting.

“Yellowjackets” is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Karyn Kusama also executive produced and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer.

Produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne), the series will go into production later this month in Vancouver.