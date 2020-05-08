Elisabeth Moss Goes Mad as Famed Horror Author in ‘Shirley’ Trailer (Video)

Thriller based on life of “The Haunting of Hill House” author Shirley Jackson debuts June 5

| May 8, 2020 @ 10:00 AM

In the first trailer for the Sundance award-winner “Shirley,” Elisabeth Moss does what all the heroines in her character’s books do: “They go mad.”

Moss stars in “Shirley” as famed horror author Shirley Jackson, who wrote books such as “The Lottery” and “The Haunting of Hill House” (which was adapted into a widely popular limited series for Netflix), and she stars alongside a cast that includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Logan Lerman and Odessa Young. The sinister first look at the film gives a taste of Moss’ spitfire performance.

“Shirley, what are you writing now,” a party guest asks Jackson. She replies, “A little novella. I’m calling it ‘None of Your Goddamn Business.'”

Also Read: 'Shirley' Director Says Elisabeth Moss Was Always the 'Top Choice' to Play Author Shirley Jackson (Video)

In the loosely biographical film from director Josephine Decker (“Madeline’s Madeline”), Jackson is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door.

Sarah Gubbins wrote the screenplay based on the novel by Susan Scarf Merrell. Gubbins also produced with Christine Vachon, David Hinojosa, Sue Naegle, and Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman of the Los Angeles Media Fund, which financed the drama. Martin Scorsese is listed as an executive producer alongside Allison Rose Carter, Alisa Tager and Cher Hawrysh.

“Shirley” won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Auteur Filmmaking at Sundance this past year, and Neon acquired it out of the festival in a low seven-figure deal. The distributor behind “Parasite” will release “Shirley” on June 5 “everywhere.”

Watch the first trailer for “Shirley” above.

Sundance Portraits From A to Z: Andy Samberg to Zazie Beetz (Exclusive Photos)

  • Sundance2020 gallery split v2
  • Glenn Close, Four Good Days
  • Mila Kunis, Four Good Days
  • Rodrigo Garcia, Four Good Days
  • Toni Collette, Dream Horse
  • Euros Lyn, Dream Horse
  • Sienna Miller, Wander Darkly
  • Diego Luna, Wander Darkly
  • Ron Howard, Rebuilding Paradise
  • Alison Brie, Horse Girl
  • Jeff Baena, Horse Girl
  • Steven Yeun, Minari
  • Yuh Jung Youn, Minari
  • Han Yeri, Minari
  • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
  • Kelly Rowland, Bad Hair
  • Ashley Blaine Featherson, Bad Hair
  • James Van Der Beek, Bad Hair
  • Yaani King Mondschein, Bad Hair
  • Elle Lorraine, Bad Hair
  • Justin Simien, Bad Hair
  • Hatice Cengiz, The Dissident
  • Bryan Fogel, The Dissident
  • Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
  • Cristin Milioti, Palm Springs
  • Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, Palm Springs
  • Andy Siara, Palm Springs
  • Joe Keery, Spree
  • John DeLuca, Spree
  • Spree Director and Cast
  • Uncle Frank Director Alan Ball and Cast
  • Allan Ball, Uncle Frank
  • Paul Bettany, Uncle Frank
  • Sophia Lillis, Uncle Frank
  • Peter Macdissi, Uncle Frank
  • Rachel Brosnahan, Ironbark
  • Dominic Cooke, Rachel Brosnahan, and Merab Ninidze, Ironbark
  • Wilmer Valderrama, Blast Beat
  • Diane Guerrero, Blast Beat
  • Moises Arias, Blast Beat
  • Kali Uchis, Blast Beat
  • Daniel Dae Kim, Blast Beat
  • Mateo Arias, Blast Beat
  • Esteban Arango, Blast Beat
  • Lee Gelernt, The Fight
  • Brigitte Amiri, The Fight
  • THE FIGHT and Kerry Washington
  • Winston Duke, Nine Days
  • Bill Skarsgård, Nine Days
  • Zazie Beetz, Nine Days
  • Benedict Wong, Nine Days
  • Arianna Ortiz, Nine Days
  • David Rysdahl, Nine Days
  • Edson Oda, Nine days
  • Sil Lai Abrams, Drew Dixon, and Sherri Hines, On the Record
  • Gloria Steinem, The Glorias
  • Julie Taymor, The Glorias
  • Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
  • Christopher Abbott, Possessor
  • Brandon Cronenberg, Possessor
  • Agnes Gund, Aggie
  • Catherine Gund, Aggie
  • Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Farewell Amor
  • Zainab Jah, Farewell Amor
  • Jayme Lawson, Farewell Amor
  • The Go Go's and Steve Pond
  • The Go Go's and Director Alison Ellwood
  • John Reynolds, Save Yourselves
  • Sunita Mani, Save Yourselves
  • Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, Save Yourselves
  • Alec Baldwin, Beast Beast
  • Jose Angeles, Will Madden, and Shirley Chen, Beast Beast
  • Bao Nguyen, Be Water
  • Julie Nottingham, Be Water
  • Lana Wilson, Miss Americana
  • Christine O'Malley, Morgan Neville, and Caitrin Rogers, Miss Americana
  • Jessica Hargrave and Ryan White, Assassins
  • Carey Mulligan and Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • Maimouna Doucoure and Zangro, Cuties
  • Charlie Shotwell, Jude Law, and Oona Roche, The Nest
  • Devin France, Wendy
  • Elisabeth Moss, Shirley
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Shirley
  • Josephine Decker, Shirley
  • Logan Lerman, Shirley
  • Brian Lazarte, McMillions
  • James Lee Hernandez, McMillions
  • Julia Garner, The Assistant
  • Kitty Green, The Assistant
  • Marquise Vilson, Sam Feder, Amy Scholder, Disclosure
  • Zeke Smith, Zackary Drucker, and Jen Richards, Disclosure
  • Rebecca Hall, The Night House
  • David Bruckner, The Night House
  • Stacy Martin, The Night House
  • Charm City Kings Cast and Crew
  • Wagner Moura, Sergio
  • Brent Travers and Daniel Marc Dreifuss, Sergio
  • Greg Barker, Sergio
  • Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein, The Nowhere Inn
  • Pilou Asbæk, Run Sweetheart Run
  • Ella Balinska, Run Sweetheart Run
  • Pilou Asbæk, Shana Feste, and Ella Balinska, Run Sweetheart Run
  • Emily Mortimer, Relic
  • Patricia Vidal Delgado, La Leyenda Negra
  • Monica Betancourt, La Leyenda Negra
  • Viggo Mortensen, Falling
  • Lance Henriksen, Falling
  • Laurent Bouzereau and Natasha Gregson Wagner, Natalie Wood, What Remains Behind
  • Stacey Reiss, Spaceship Earth
  • Mark Nelson, Spaceship Earth
  • Matt Wolf, Spaceship Earth
  • Linda Leigh, Spaceship Earth
  • Marina Zenovich, Lance
  • Andrea Riseborough, Luxor
  • Karim Saleh, Luxor
  • Brenda Chapman, Come Away
  • Aubrey Plaza, Black Bear
1 of 117

Sundance 2020: Stars like Glenn Close, Kerry Washington and Bill Skarsgard stop by TheWrap Studio presented by Heineken at the Pando Art Gallery

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE