Elisabeth Moss to Star as Former Congresswoman Katie Hill in Blumhouse TV Biopic

Elisabeth Moss is attached to play former congresswoman Katie Hill in an adaptation of Hill’s memoir “She Will Rise” from Blumhouse Television, the company announced on Tuesday.

The “Handmaid’s Tale” star will also produce the feature adaptation via her Love & Squalor Pictures banner, with Michael Seitzman attached to write.

Hill, a former U.S. representative for California, resigned from Congress last October after facing accusations of inappropriate relationships with members of her staff. She was also the victim of a revenge porn incident she said was instigated by her estranged husband. Her memoir, “She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality,” was published in August.

Per Blumhouse, the film will recount her experience as a young woman with no prior political experience who rockets to political success while “privately concealing a cycle of domestic abuse she was trapped in at home, infamously culminating in the release of intimate photos and the revelation of her own admitted personal mistakes that would eventually result in her stunning fall from grace.”

Moss and Lindsey McManus will produce for Love and Squalor Pictures, with Seitzman producing for Maniac and Jason Blum producing for Blumhouse. Hill will serve as an executive producer alongside Blumhouse Television’s Jeremy Gold.

“I wrote She Will Rise to try to take back my story from those who have exploited and twisted it,” Hill said in a statement. “I also wanted to shine a light on the stories of women whose resilience and bravery gave me strength when I needed it most, and hopefully to provide inspiration to others. Having this larger platform to tell this story, working with the talented team at Blumhouse and Michael, and the incredible Elisabeth Moss as the lead, is more than I ever could have imagined — I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to collaborating on this project.”

Added Moss, “I am so honored to have the opportunity to portray Katie and to help tell her story. Her strength and work to amplify women’s voices is incredibly inspiring to me and her experiences could not be more important for us to magnify right now. As always, Jason and the Blumhouse team are such incredible partners and Lindsey and I are thrilled to make something powerful with them and Michael.”

“We pursued this project because we believe in Katie and her message of empowering women and breaking the system,” Blum said. “And with Elisabeth and the force of what she brings on and off the camera, we hope this will be a powerful vehicle to inspire and for change.”