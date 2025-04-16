Elisabeth Moss Says ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Filmed in a Real Haunted House: ‘Someone Else Is Here’ | Video

Elisabeth Moss recalled a time when she filmed “The Handmaid’s Tale” in a haunted house and said she didn’t learn about the home’s spooky past until after she had visited the cursed room.

“I shot in a house in ‘Handmaid’s’ once that went down to the bathroom, the only bathroom you could use was downstairs and I went down to the bathroom and I was like, ‘It’s so weird down here,’” Moss explained to host Kelly Clarkson during a recent guest appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“‘I feel like someone else is here. I feel like I’m not alone, but no one else is down here.’ And I found out later that the house is haunted, particularly the basement, where the bathroom was,” Moss explained.

The star, director and executive producer of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” who plays June Osborne, is closing the sixth and final chapter of the Hulu drama, which focuses on a dystopian, totalitarian revamped society that used to be the United States where women are forced to birth children.

While discussing the show, Moss reflected on some of the high-profile fans of the series that she has spoken to over the years. The celebrity that shocked her the most was Oprah Winfrey, who just so happened to eventually star in the series in the form of a voice cameo.

“The one that I can never get over, will never get over, didn’t get over at the time, was Oprah [Winfrey]. Like, that’s one of those where you’re like, ‘I can not believe she knows who I am, and why is she talking to me?’ She’s talking to me, she’s looking at me, and she knows that she’s talking to me, wants to talk to me,” Moss said.

At the time, Moss said she was preparing to take photos for a magazine shoot that Winfrey was also included in.

“I was doing a cover for a magazine and a few people were on the cover, and she was one of them and she was in the dressing room next door,” Moss explained. “And I was like, ‘Oprah’s next door, oh my God.’ I was getting my hair and makeup done, and she was, and I hope still is, a big fan of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and she kept popping by with questions.”

She continued: “So she kept like, it would be silence and she’d be like, ‘And I was just wondering about when that happened.’ I’d answer and then she’d go away; I’d be like, ‘Oh my God.’ And there would be silence and then she would like appear again, around the corner with another question and I couldn’t get used to it. It was amazing.”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 6 is currently airing on Hulu. You can watch the full “Kelly Clarkson Show” segment in the video above.