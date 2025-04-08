“The Handmaid’s Tale” has finally blessed viewers with Season 6, the final chapter of the hit Hulu drama series. And after a nearly three-year-long wait, TheWrap wants to make sure you know exactly when, where and how to watch.

Even though Bruce Miller and his team of writers left us on a major cliffhanger, fans of the show, which was adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, fans are scurrying right back to TV screens to see June (Elisabeth Moss) hopefully take her revenge on the cruel and repressive state that is Gilead.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch.

When Does “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 6 Premiere?

Season 6 of “The Handmaid’s Tale premieres Tuesday, April 8 at midnight ET on Hulu. However, for folks on Pacific Standard Time, the finale season will make its premiere on Monday, April 7 at 9 p.m. PST.

When Do New Episodes Air?

Season 6 will premiere with three episodes on Tuesday, April 8 at 12 a.m. EST, or Monday night at 9 p.m. PST. After the premiere, new episodes will drop on Hulu every Tuesday at midnight. But for watchers on Pacific Standard Time, episodes will be available at 9 p.m. PST.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 6 Release Schedule:

This schedule is outlined according to the Pacific Standard Time zone.

Season 6, Episode 1: “Train” — Tuesday, April 8

Season 6, Episode 2: “Exile” — Tuesday, April 8

Season 6, Episode 3: “Devotion” — Tuesday, April 8

Season 6, Episode 4: “Promotion” — Tuesday, April 15

Season 6, Episode 5: “Janine” — Tuesday, April 22

Season 6, Episode 6: “Surprise” — Tuesday, April 29

Season 6, Episode 7: “Shattered” — Tuesday, May 6

Season 6, Episode 8: “Exodus” — Tuesday, May 13

Season 6, Episode 9: “Execution” — Tuesday, May 20

Season 6, Episode 10: “The Handmaid’s Tale” — Tuesday, May 27

What Is Season 6 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” About?

In the final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.

Who’s in the Cast?

The Season 6 cast for “The Handmaid’s Tale” includes Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine and newbie Josh Charles.

Watch the Trailer