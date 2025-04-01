‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Sequel Series ‘The Testaments’ Greenlit at Hulu

“The Handmaid’s Tale” sequel series “The Testaments” has been greenlit at Hulu.

The new series, which is based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 book of the same name, will begin production on April 7, the streamer announced in a Tuesday social media post. “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss will serve as an executive producer for the show.

Additionally, Ann Dowd is set to reprise her role as Aunt Lydia. Other cast members include Chase Infiniti as Agnes, Lucy Halliday as Daisy, Mabel Li as Aunt Vidala, Amy Seimetz as Paula, Brad Alexander as Garth, Zarrin Darnell-Martin as Aunt Gabbana, Eva Foote as Aunt Este, Isolde Ardies as Hulda, Shechinah Mpumlwana as Jehosheba, Birva Pandya as Miriam, Kira Guloien as Rosa, Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite and Mattea Conforti as Becka.

It's official! The Testaments, based on Margaret Atwood's sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, starts production April 7. Ann Dowd will reprise her role as Aunt Lydia with Elisabeth Moss as an executive producer of the series. Follow @TestamentsHulu for more! pic.twitter.com/FxZBnjEDUD — Hulu (@hulu) April 1, 2025

“The Testaments” is produced by MGM Television and created by showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller.

The show, which takes place years after the events of “The Handmaids Tale,” is a coming of age story that follows a new generation of young women in the dystopian Gilead.

“For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life,” the logline states. “Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve.”

In addition to Moss and Miller, other EPs include Warren Littlefield, Steve Stark, Shana Stein, Maya Goldsmith, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears and Mike Barker, who will direct the first three episodes.

Miller, Atwood, Littlefield, Hulu and MGM Television launched “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2017, which went on to become the first streaming series to win an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

Dowd also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2017 for her performance and two additional Emmy nominations for Supporting Actress in 2018 and 2021.

The sixth and final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” premieres April 8.