Elisabeth Moss Reteams With Blumhouse for Psychological Thriller ‘Mrs. March’

Elisabeth Moss is set to star in and produce an adaptation of the psychological thriller “Mrs. March” that will re-pair her with Blumhouse after the success of “The Invisible Man” from earlier this year.

Moss will star as the films title character in an adaptation of Virginia Feito’s book of the same name, and Feito will also write the screenplay.

In “Mrs. March,” Moss will play a polished Upper East Side housewife who unravels when she begins to suspect the detestable protagonist of her husband’s latest bestselling novel is based on her.

“I read Virginia’s novel in one sitting and was so captured by it I knew I had to make it and play Mrs. March. As a character, she is fascinating, complex, and deeply human and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into her,” Moss said in a statement. “‘Mrs. March’ is exactly the kind of engaging and challenging female led project that Love And Squalor Pictures is built to make. As a company, we are thrilled to make our debut announcement in the features space as partners with Blumhouse. Having worked with Jason on US and the company on ‘The Invisible Man,’ I am constantly struck by their creativity and intelligence. Jason Blum is a powerhouse force in the world of storytelling and I am personally honored to be in the Blumhouse family.”

“Not only is Elisabeth one of the finest actors of her generation but she’s an unabashed fan of genre material and an incredible collaborator. Lindsey and Elisabeth have impeccable taste, when they brought us Mrs. March we jumped at the chance to work with them,” Jason Blum, Blumhouse founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“Mrs. March,” the novel, will be released in the United States in August 2021 via Liveright, an imprint of the W. W. Norton & Company.

Moss and Lindsey McManus will produce for Love and Squalor Pictures. Blum will produce for Blumhouse. Virginia Feito, Carla Hacken and Bea Sequeira are executive producers.

Moss is represented by WME, Ribisi Entertainment Group, Independent Talent Group in the UK and Viewpoint. Feito is represented by Kent Wolf of Neon Literary, Darren Trattner of Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer and WME.