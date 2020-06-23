Elisabeth Moss’ Paranormal Thriller ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Lands at STX Entertainment
Distributor plans to release the film in the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland
Thom Geier | June 23, 2020 @ 5:26 AM
Last Updated: June 23, 2020 @ 6:11 AM
STX Entertainment has acquired worldwide distribution rights to the Elisabeth Moss paranormal thriller “Run Rabbit Run,” the company announced Tuesday.
STXfilms will distribute director Daina Reid’s film in the U.S., U.K and Ireland with STXinternational set to introduce the film to buyers at this week’s Cannes Virtual Market. Umbrella Entertainment will be releasing in Australia and New Zealand.
Novelist Hannah Kent (“Burial Rites,” “The Good People,”) wrote the screenplay based on an original idea she developed with Carver Films. Moss stars as a fertility doctor who has a firm understanding of the cycle of life: you are born, you live, and then you die. But when she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter Mia, Sarah must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.
XYZ Films financed the film in collaboration with Finland’s IPR.VC and executive produce the project. 30WEST alse serve as executive producers.
Moss, the Emmy-winning star of “Mad Men” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” is fresh off the box office success of Universal’s “The Invisible Man,” which grossed $124 million worldwide following its late February release despite the widespread shutdown of movie theaters worldwide in March.
“Elisabeth’s outstanding performance and the huge success of ‘The Invisible Man’ make her a theatrical force to be reckoned with,” STXfilms Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement. “A genre film that reunites Elisabeth with “The Handmaid’s Tale” director Daina Reid is an incredible opportunity and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this film together.”
