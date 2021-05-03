Elizabeth Olsen to Play Candy Montgomery in HBO Max Limited Series ‘Love and Death’

Elizabeth Olsen will play infamous Texas ax murderer Candy Montgomery in a limited series on HBO Max.

“Love and Death,” written by David E. Kelley and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, is the second streaming limited series project to revolve around Montgomery, who killed her church-going friend with an ax in the 1980s. Elisabeth Moss is playing Candy in a Hulu series from Robin Veith with Nick Antosca.

The HBO Max version is based on the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and a collection of articles from “Texas Monthly.” Here is the logline: “Two church going couples, enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.”

“This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said. “We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable.”

Olsen is coming off her starring role in Disney+’s “WandaVision,” where she reprised her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Wanda Maximoff. She will co-star in Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

“We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen. Her talent, charisma and energy can bewitch audiences like no other,” Kevin Beggs, Chairman, Lionsgate Television Group, said. “We’re proud to be collaborating with a world-class creative team of Lesli, David and Nicole on this thrilling and intriguing series and to bring another exciting premium property to our partners at HBO Max.”

“Love and Death” is produced by Lionsgate, executive produced by Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Lesli Linka Glatter; Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno.