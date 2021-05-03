Jessica Williams to Co-Star With William Jackson Harper on ‘Love Life’ Season 2

Jessica Williams will co-star alongside William Jackson Harper on Season 2 of HBO Max’s romantic comedy anthology series “Love Life,” the streaming service said Monday.

The show, which starred Anna Kendrick in its first installment, is also adding Chris “Comedian CP” Powell to its second-season regulars, with Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock and Maya Kazan set to guest star.

HBO Max previously revealed that Kendrick, who executive produces “Love Life,” would reprise her role as Darby Carter on Season 2, but today confirmed that fellow Season 1 stars Zoë Chao, Peter Vack and Nick Thune will also appear in this new batch of episodes.

And in one more piece of “Love Life” Season 2 news, HBO Max said Rachelle Williams (“Tuca & Bertie,” “Mixed-ish”) is joining series creator Sam Boyd and his Season 1 co-showrunner Bridget Bedard as co-showrunner for the second season.

Here’s the official description for “Love Life” Season 2, which Harper executive produces in addition to starring on:

“Season two of ‘Love Life,’ HBO Max’s romantic comedy anthology series from Lionsgate Television, focuses on Marcus Watkins (Emmy nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.”

Williams (“2 Dope Queens,” “Booksmart,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3”) will play Mia Hines, the beautiful, intelligent and somewhat unknowable object of Marcus’ affection. After forming a connection early in the season, she challenges Marcus’ ideas about himself and how he moves through the world.

Powell (“Ole Bud’s ANU Football Weekly,” “Detroiters,” “Oaklandia”) is set as the charming and gregarious Yogi, who is committed to his girlfriend and two children but lives vicariously through Marcus’ exploits, offering unsolicited advice.

And here are the character descriptions for the guest stars, per HBO Max:

Daytime Emmy nominee Janet Hubert (“Fresh Prince,” “The Last O.G.”) in a recurring role as “Donna Watkins,” Marcus’s caring and perceptive mother, who worries about her son as he struggles to find himself.

Jordan Rock (“Love,” “Big Time Adolescence,” The After Party”) in a recurring role as “Trae Lang,” a confident, young writer who is resistant to Marcus’s notes and feedback on his debut novel, forcing Marcus to re-evaluate his role in publishing.

Maya Kazan (“The Knick,” “Mosaic”) guest stars as “Emily Hexton,” Marcus’s well-meaning and supportive wife, who he met in grad school before the two of them moved to New York together. But as compatible as they may once have been, we meet them at a point where they seem to have grown apart.

“Love Life” Season 2 is executive produced by Boyd, Bedard and Williams, along with Kendrick, Harper, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante.

The series hails from Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.

