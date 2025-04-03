Elizabeth Olsen Feels Pressure to ‘Prove’ She Has Good Taste After So Many Marvel Movies

Elizabeth Olsen admitted to being insecure about her taste following over a decade of appearing in Marvel movies.

While on the NPR podcast “Wild Card with Rachel Martin,” Olsen – who has played the Scarlet Witch in a number of Marvel films and shows – revealed she does not think her biggest roles adequately represent the type of movies and shows that she likes personally.

“I think I haven’t always successfully made choices in my work that are aligned with my personal taste and that is something I feel like I’m still trying to prove when I meet people,” she said on Wednesday’s episode of the podcast. “Especially if it’s a work type meeting and be able to express my personal taste in, films, literature and so I still think I have that to prove.”

Olsen continued: “Because I have spent so many years doing Marvel that I feel like all the other jobs I have to do have to really reflect my personal taste because as much as I love being a part of this world — and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do with the character — it’s not really the art that I consume. Which I have been very honest about.”

The actress first entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Since then, she has appeared in “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” the Disney+ series “WandaVision” – which netted her an Emmy nomination – and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Despite wondering if all the Marvel work has warped what people think she’s interested in, Olsen was quick to add that she was excited to join the franchise and remains proud of her work within.

“I thought they were such great Greek type scale stories that reflected politics, culture in a really lovely way,” she said. “And so I felt really proud to jump into it. And then, within the last 10 years, it’s taken on this narrative of like, it’s like a hot take, whether an actor says they want to, they would never do a Marvel movie or not.”

You can listen to the full “Wild Card with Rachel Martin” episode here.