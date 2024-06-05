‘Morning Joe’: Elizabeth Warren Defends Right to Contraceptives: ‘We Saw What the Supreme Court Did on Abortion’ | Video

Senator Elizabeth Warren is putting up a defense against the GOP’s plans to attack access to contraception, saying she doesn’t want the Supreme Court to ban preventative measure for pregnancy the way it did with abortion.

“We saw what the Supreme Court did on abortion, and now there’s a real risk they may do the same thing on contraception. Indeed, one of the justices has already said so,” Warren said during a Wednesday appearance on “Morning Joe.”

“We are only 60 years since the Supreme Court protected access to contraception, 50 years since they protected access to abortion,” Warren said. “Today, we’re putting a bill on the floor of the Senate that’s going to have every senator vote — are you willing to support a federal law to protect access to contraception, yes or no? And we’ll see where the Republicans stand on this.”

Warren’s passion to provide people with legal rights over their reproductive organs comes after the Supreme Court voted in June 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade, a previous federal law that protected women’s constitutional right to an abortion. The legislation had been in tact since 1973. Since then, Republicans have gone back and forth about their proposals for IVF and have voiced threats against birth control.

At the end of the day, Warren said she’s ready for the political party to show where they stand on the subject matter through a vote.

“But more to the point, I’m really sick of this idea that the Republicans think they can say two things simultaneously,” Warren said. “They can talk to their extremist group and say, ‘I’ll give you everything you want. We are going to ban abortion, IVF, contraception, everything you want.’ And then try to say to the rest of America that says, ‘Boy, we don’t want any part of that.’ They say, ‘No, no, we really don’t mean it. We’re very moderate. We’re not going to do that. Calm down, there’s not a problem here.’ Well, my view is, I don’t want to hear your words, I want to see what you’re going to do.”

The Senate is set to vote on the contraception bill on Wednesday. You can watch Warren’s entire MSNBC segment in the video, above.

“Today, we live in a country where not only tens of millions of women have been robbed of their reproductive freedoms. We also live in a country where tens of millions more worry about something as basic as birth control,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday during a speech on the Senate floor, per CBS News. “That’s utterly medieval.”