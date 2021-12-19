Elizabeth Warren Tests Positive for COVID-19

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Sunday she has COVID-19.

“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” Warren tweeted.

She added, “As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible – together, we can save lives.”

She included a link to the government’s official vaccine information website.

The introduction of the Omicron variant of the virus has caused a stir across the country in recent weeks. On Saturday, “Saturday Night Live” ran its episode with no in-studio audience and no musical guest. Older holiday-themed skits were run as cast and crew on-site were limited.

The variant has been the subject of chatter for about a month. In late November, former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller made the baseless claim that if Donald Trump were still President, he would already have an Omicron variant vaccine.